By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Finally it’s the end of the work week, but it’s just the beginning of our heat wave. There is an Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the entire Tri-State area today through Sunday.
Mostly sunny skies today with temps in the low 90s but with all of the humidity it will feel like the mid to upper 90s.
Tonight, partly cloudy skies and it will only cool to the low 80s. There will be a chance for some summer thunderstorms in the evening as well.