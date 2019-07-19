



Update: Male responsible for this horrible crime has been apprehended and arrested due to the tireless work of the Queens Special Victims Squad. https://t.co/k4mNcbEv8N — NYPD Special Victims (@NYPDSVU) July 19, 2019

The NYPD has made an arrest in the case of an attempted rape in Queens.

Police say the suspect forced his way into a 74-year-old woman’s apartment and hit her in the head with a glass bottle.

Surveillance video shows the suspect follow someone else into the building near 108th Street and 38th Avenue in Corona. He lingers in the lobby before making his way to the victim’s apartment.

Police said the woman answered a knock at her door just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. That’s when the man allegedly forced his way inside, knocked the victim to the floor, hit her in the head with a bottle and dragged her into her room, where he tried to rape her.

Investigators said the woman has lived there for years and did not know her attacker.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital to be treated for a cut on her head from the bottle.

Police sources told CBS2 the suspect did not steal anything before running off.

