NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York Rangers have agreed to terms with restricted free agent defenseman Jacob Trouba, who they acquired from Winnipeg in a major offseason trade.

The deal reached Friday with Trouba is reportedly for seven years and $56 million, with an $8 million salary cap hit for the upcoming season. He is expected to anchor the team’s defense.

A 2012 first-round draft pick by the Jets, Trouba set career highs in points (50) and assists (42) last season. He was originally acquired last month for Neal Pionk and the 20th pick in June’s NHL Draft.

At 6-foot-3, 202 pounds, Trouba is a workhorse defenseman especially adept at blocking shots. The Rangers however, see a lot more than a upside in the 25-year-old.

“Trouba’s 42 assists were the second-most by an NHL defenseman 25 years old or younger this past season (trailing only Morgan Rielly), and his 50 points were the third-most by an NHL defenseman 25 years old or younger,” the Rangers said in a press release after the signing.

For his six-year career, Trouba has 42 goals, 179 points and a plus-37 rating.

