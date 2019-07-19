



The Savages of The Stadium. That’s what the New York Yankees are in the mind of manager of Aaron Boone.

New York rallied to win the second game of a doubleheader 5-1 and opened an eight-game AL East lead over the second-place Rays Thursday night.

Luke Voit tied the score in the fifth with his first home run since June 14, and catcher Mike Zunino caused Charlie Morton to balk home the tie-breaking run in a four-run sixth that included Didi Gregorius’ two-run single. The Yankees won three of four in the series and improved to 34-11 against the AL East, including 12-5 against Tampa Bay.

Hours earlier, Boone got fired up at rookie umpire Brennan Miller in a profane second-inning rant, and New York awoke from a sleepy start to rally past the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 in the opener of the doubleheader sweep.

MORE: Boone’s ‘Savage’ Tirade Sparks Offense, Yankees Win Doubleheader Opener 6-2

In the second game, Luis Cessa (1-1) allowed two hits in 3 1/3 scoreless innings to win for the first time since July 9 last year and the Yankees improved to 8-0 when using Chad Green as an opener. Morton allowed a season-high five runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Nate Lowe’s RBI double put the Rays ahead in the third. Morton (11-3) balked when Zunino tried to call time before the first pitch to Gregorius and the pitcher stopped his motion — even though plate umpire Pat Hoberg didn’t grant Zunino’s request.

PERFECT ANNIVERSARY:

David Cone threw out a ceremonial first pitch before the second game on the 20th anniversary of his perfect game against Montreal.

Coney threw out tonight's ceremonial first pitch (a strike) in commemoration of that day. pic.twitter.com/kR1lQC9vti — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 19, 2019

UP NEXT:

the Yankees pushed back LHP J.A. Happ (7-5) to Friday against Colorado and LHP Kyle Freeland (2-6).

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)