NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Some Archer Farms products are being recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination.
Elevation Foods announced Friday that they are recalling containers of Archer Farms egg salad and deviled egg sandwiches.
The following products are affected by the recall:
- Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 12-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042A, Use By 12AUG2019 (printed on the side of each container) UPC 085239018682
- Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon, UPC 220505000002
- Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich on Multigrain, UPC 498780203566
All of the affected Archer Farms products were distributed nationwide.
The following Freskët-brand products are also being recalled:
- Freskët-brand Egg Salad packaged in a 32-ounce clear, square plastic container, Lot Number W1906042, Use By 12AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container
- Freskët-brand Tuna Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906054, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container
- Freskët-brand Thai Lobster Salad packaged in a 5-pound white, round plastic container, Lot Number W1906041, Use By 02AUG2019A (printed on the side of each container)
The recall does not say where the Freskët-brand products were distributed.
No illnesses have been reported at this time.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, fewer than 1,087 cases of the products have been shipped to retailer warehouses throughout the United States.
Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms include high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
Anyone who bought a recalled product should return it for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call 866-761-9566.
Visit fda.gov for more information on this recall.