WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Four people were critically injured in a plane crash in Dutchess County Friday. Those flyers have now been identified as relatives of a New York congressman.
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney tweeted Saturday afternoon that the four people on board the small plane were part of his extended family.
Yesterday, members of our extended family were critically injured in a small plane crash. Thankful to the 1st responders & the medical teams working to treat our family’s injuries. Randy & I ask that you keep them in your prayers this weekend. https://t.co/mx1lWkf0uS
— Sean Patrick Maloney (@RepSeanMaloney) July 20, 2019
The aircraft went down in a wooded area in Wappingers Falls. The plane was traveling from Ohio to Rhode Island when it reported a “low fuel emergency” and crashed about a mile away from the Hudson Valley Regional Airport.
Rescue crews managed to get everyone out and to nearby hospitals.
Rep. Maloney also thanked first responders and asked the public to keep his family members in their prayers.