NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Heat this bad was seen as just another challenge to some of the fittest and bravest people around New York.

Some first responders had a charity event planned and it went on despite the high temperatures.

Randall’s Island is where more than 200 fit first responders and their friends pushed themselves to their limits on an obstacle course Saturday.

“I want you guys working together encouraging each other helping each other.”

NYPD officer Michael Counihan is founder of “Fit for Duty.”

He says it was never an option to let this weekend’s heat wave cancel this charitable event, it just meant some adjustments.

“We dumbed it down a little bit, so we made it pretty easy so it’ll be quick we cut it in half.”

Some who were at the event, athletes and vendors, had expected to be elsewhere however, the NYC Triathlon and OZY Fest was canceled because of the extreme temperatures.

“I would’ve had to go to the expo and check my bike and get prepared for the race on Sunday,” Chief James Waters of the NYPD said. “I’m not happy the tri canceled, but I am certainly happy to be here and show support.”

“They canceled OZY Fest on us due to the heat. We are flexible, we just flew in, maneuvered out, added more product to this event,” vendor Robert Brienza said.

Proceeds from the $25 entry fees went to the Detective Rafael Ramos Foundation.

On Dec. 20, 2014, the NYPD veteran was assassinated along with his partner while they were on duty in their patrol car.

The foundation in his name gives money and scholarships to families rocked by line of duty deaths.

Maritza Ramos was at the Fit for Duty fundraiser.

“It’s definitely very important to me that my husband is never forgotten,” the detective’s widow said.

“It’s very important to pace yourself your pace is a good pace and just have fun,” participant Clarice Reyes said.

Luckily, anyone getting heat sick could expect expert help with zero response time.