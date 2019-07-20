Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The health department is evaluating the water system at a New York City Housing Authority apartment building in Harlem.
Health officials say there have been two cases of Legionnaires’ disease at the Drew-Hamilton houses on Frederick Douglas Boulevard within the past year.
Tenants can still use and drink the water, but residents with a higher risk for getting the disease are urged to take precautions.
Individuals who have chronic lung disease are most at risk, along with those who have compromised immune systems.
Earlier this month, the health department reported two people who live at 400 West 43rd Street – known as Manhattan Plaza – have recently been diagnosed with the illness that is often tied to contaminated building water tanks.