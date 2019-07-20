PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man armed with a scythe was shot and killed by an officer in Pemberton Township, New Jersey, on Friday night.
A Pemberton Borough police officer was sent to Kinsley Road in Sunbury Village just after 9 p.m. for a report of a fight between 41-year-old Witney Rivera and several others. The altercation took place near Rivera’s home.
Witnesses told police Rivera was armed with a long scythe when the officer arrived on the scene.
Police say during the encounter, the officer shot Rivera. He was taken to a Mt. Holly hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 10 p.m.
The Attorney General’s shooting response task force is investigating the incident.
No further information is being released at this time.