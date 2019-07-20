



— Thousands will take part in Long Island’s largest office picnic later this month.

Companies, workers and runners will descend on Jones Beach State Park for the 14th annual Marcum Workplace Challenge. CBS2 is a proud sponsor.

The annual fundraiser attracts more than 12,000 Long Islanders, including employees of more than 200 Long Island companies, government offices and non-profit organizations, along with their families and friends.

“It’s like a total even playing field because everyone is just there to have fun and to raise money for charity. They get to mingle with their staff, their co-workers. You really have no idea who the CEO might be, who might be a secretary, who might be a financial analyst. Everyone’s just there and wants to raise money for these great charities, and they get to also liaise with their friends and peers in other companies because it’s really a huge representation of local business,” race director Mindy Davidson said.

“It really is a chance for companies not only to have team-building, but also network with the other companies that are there, plus it’s the health benefits of the race itself, and then raising money for these four Long Island charities,” marketing director Flo Federman said.

The money raised benefits the Long Island Children’s Museum, the Children’s Medical Fund of New York, Long Island Cares – the Harry Chapin Food Bank and the Nassau County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The challenge has raised over $900,000 for charity since its inception 14 years ago, and organizers expect to hit the $1 million mark this year.

The main event is the the 3.5-mile run-walk. There will also be a live band, a play area for kids set up by the Long Island Children’s Museum and a photo booth. Additionally, this year, the Long Island Brewers Guild created a special beer that will be available at the event.

The Marcum Workplace Challenge will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, at Jones Beach State Park.

For more information, visit marcumworkplacechallenge.com and CBSNewYork.com/Marcum.