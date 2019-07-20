Comments
By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Temps are crazy hot this weekend! The humidity is through the roof and actually dangerous. We can expect temps in the upper 90s , possibly cracking the triple digits. There is an Excessive Heat Advisory out for the entire weekend for just about everyone in the Tri-state area.
Skies will be blistering with hot sun, take shade and stay cool. This heat is no joke, if you’re dizzy, or experiencing nausea, call 911 and seek shade or air conditioning immediately! Heat is the number one weather killer, so be aware and stay safe!