QUOGUE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A shark was reportedly spotted in shallow waters near Long Island on Saturday morning.
The Quogue Village Police say it was seen just after 9 a.m. near Penniman Creek, which gives access to Shinnecock Bay and Quogue Canal.
The shark is reportedly 10-12 feet in length. It’s unknown what species of shark it is.
According to police, Southampton Town Bay constables are monitoring the shark with marine vessels, and the Southampton Town Police Department is attempting to monitor it with an unmanned aircraft system.
Swimmers and boaters are asked to keep their distance from the area at this time.