



CBS is boldly going back into the “Star Trek” universe.

On Saturday, the 53-year-old science fiction franchise took over Hall H at the San Diego Comic Con to reveal exclusive details about what’s coming to the final frontier — including the first animated Trek show in 35 years.

Although Star Trek has always had its share of comedic moments and witty banter, the franchise has never launched a straight comedy series before. CBS All Access has ordered two seasons of the new 30-minute animated show “Lower Decks.”

“Ensign Beckett Mariner,” voiced by @TrondyNewman pic.twitter.com/NFv62GaN5u — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) July 20, 2019

“Ensign Tendi,” voiced by @RealTomHankz pic.twitter.com/Ckp2deVcV7 — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) July 20, 2019

Mike McMahan, the head writer and executive producer for cartoon “Rick and Morty” was slated to lead the project when it was announced in October.

The ship’s bridge crew include “Captain Carol Freeman,” voiced by @dawnn_lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom,” voiced by @MrJerryOC, “Lieutenant Shaxs,” voiced by Fred Tatasciore and “Doctor T’Ana,” voiced by Gillian Vigman. pic.twitter.com/2K3fxwbUH8 — Star Trek on CBS All Access (@startrekcbs) July 20, 2019

“Lower Decks” will also represent the first cartoon Trek adventure since “Star Trek: The Animated Series” aired from 1973-74. That short-lived journey into animation ran just two seasons but reunited the original Star Trek cast – including legends William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy – who voiced the same characters they portrayed in the 1960s.

Fans also got their first look at the latest chapter in the sci-fi saga, Star Trek: Picard. See it here:

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” is coming to CBS All Access in 2020.

