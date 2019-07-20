



CBS is boldly going back into the “Star Trek” universe. On Saturday, the 53-year-old science fiction franchise took over Hall H at the San Diego Comic Con to reveal exclusive details about what’s coming to the final frontier — including the return of one of the show’s most famous stars.

It’s been nearly 17 years since actor Patrick Stewart last wore the uniform of legendary Trek character Jean-Luc Picard.

The television icon sat in the captain’s chair of the U.S.S. Enterprise from 1987 to 1994 on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” before moving to the big screen for four feature films, which ended Stewart’s trek in 2002.

After CBS’ stunning announcement that the 79-year-old was reprising his signature role, fans have been waiting to see where Picard’s story would go next.

Get your first look at this latest chapter in the sci-fi saga here:

Showrunners also revealed that Next Generation actors Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, and Marina Sirtis will also be a part of the new series.

“Star Trek: Picard” will air exclusively on CBS All Access in early 2020.

