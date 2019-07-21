



– In this week’s Furry Friend Finder , we introduce you to Karrie and Millie.

Karrie is a 10-month-old, 7-pound miniature poodle puppy with soft, curly, hypoallergenic hair. Karrie is quiet, sweet and very playful. She is learning to walk on a leash, and she will need a home with time to play with her and train her.

Millie is a 3-month-old, 7-pound Cavapoo. Cavapoos are a mix of a mini- or toy poodle and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Cavapoo puppies are wonderful with children and love being with people. Millie is quiet and loves to cuddle, but she is also very playful. Millie needs a home with the time and energy to raise and train a very young puppy.

We also have a Furry Friend Finder update: Teddy the Yorkie, now called Judah, has been adopted by Monica. Monica tells us that Judah likes his new name and really enjoys traveling around with her in his pet stroller. At home, Judah follows her everywhere and is quickly learning commands, but he is still adjusting to wee-wee pad training in a new environment.

You can keep track of the animals that are still looking for homes and see which ones have been adopted by a loving family at humanesocietyny.org. The Humane Society of New York is located at 306 E. 59th St. near Second Avenue in Manhattan.