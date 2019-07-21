By Mark McIntyre

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We have another summer scorcher on tap to close out the weekend – expect hazy, hot, and humid conditions once again. Actual air temps will be in the upper 90s to near 100 in some spots, with the heat index approaching 110 for the hottest locations.

There is a chance for some relief later this afternoon as a cold front nears the area…about a 30 percent chance for scattered thunderstorms. Unfortunately, these don’t look to be widespread or durable enough to provide any extended relief.

Things will be stormier tomorrow with showers and thunderstorms likely through a good chunk of the day. Temps will be “cooler” in the mid 80s, but it’ll still be warm & humid. The rest of the week is shaping up to be seasonably warm and mostly dry… stay cool!