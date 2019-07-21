CBSN New YorkWatch Now
PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two Rikers Island corrections officers are facing charges in connection to a shooting in New Jersey.

Keith Hood (L) and Rasheim Williams (R) were arrested on July 19, 2019, and suspended from their jobs after being charged with unlawful possession of a handgun. (Credit: Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office)

Twenty-nine-year-old Keith Hood, of Staten Island, and 26-year-old Rasheim Williams, of Brooklyn, were arrested over the weekend and suspended from their jobs.

Prosecutors say the officers were out with their friend, 29-year-old Jeffrey Hulse, of Roselle, New Jersey, on July 13.

While they were together, Hulse allegedly shot a man multiple times outside a bar in Paterson, New Jersey.

Officials say Hulse, Hood and Williams turned themselves in to police Friday.

Hood and Williams are charged with unlawful possession of a handgun. Hulse is facing attempted murder charges.

