



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Temperatures will soar again Sunday, making for another day of dangerous conditions.

If you can’t stay home and hang out in the air conditioning, the pool is probably the best place you could possible be in these scorching temperatures, CBS2’s Marc Liverman reports.

“The water was so refreshing. It was good. It was really good,” Wanda Torres, of Jamaica, Queens, said.

A dip in the McCarren Park pool was the perfect solution in the sweltering heat over the weekend.

“It felt awesome, jumping in the water. It was so cool. It was so great,” Jersey resident Brittany Belfiore said.

It was even worth waiting in line just to get in.

“Yeah, it was two hours, and you still see people in line. It’s full to capacity,” Torres said.

If the surf and sand is more your style, get to the beach early.

There are other ways to cool off, like a cool water bottle straight over your head or a frozen treat, whatever it takes to stay cool.

Temperatures on Sunday are expected to be so hot that Monmouth Park has canceled all its races for the day.

The city has set up roughly 500 cooling stations across all five boroughs for people looking to beat the heat.

There have also been some power outages throughout the city, on Long Island and in New Jersey.