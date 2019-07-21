



NYC Restaurant Week is right around the corner and you don’t want to miss it.

Starting Monday, you can try out some of the best eateries this culinary capital has to offer at a discounted price.

Tracy Nieporent, NYC Restaurant Week chairman, says the event has grown throughout the years from one week to four weeks with 400 restaurants within the five boroughs participating.

“It’s the largest restaurant week in the entire country. It’s the first one. It’s the one that everybody uses as the template for what they do. We’re in 40 neighborhoods. We have 30 different cuisines. We are in every borough. The majority are in Manhattan, that’s where it started, but we have nine in Brooklyn, for instance. So there is a good distribution throughout the city, and because of the international nature of it, you can really travel the world without ever leaving the city limits,” Nieporent said.

At participating restaurants, lunch is $26 for two courses and dinner is $42 for three courses.

Restaurant Week ends Friday, Aug. 16.

For a full list of participating restaurants, visit nycgo.com/restaurant-week.