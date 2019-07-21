Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two individuals accused in a string of Queens burglaries.
The NYPD says the suspects have struck homes on 196th Place, 189th Street, 184th Street and 205th Street at least six times since May.
In each case, investigators say they broke in through a back window.
The two suspects have stolen an iPad, jewelry, a wallet, eight watches, Taiwanese currency and at least $9,000 in cash.
Surveillance footage caught the suspects driving away in two Audi vehicles.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.