Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed in a fire in Queens on Sunday morning.
It happened on 117th Street near Atlantic Avenue in Richmond Hill.
According to the FDNY, an adult and a teenager died. The victims’ identities have not yet been released.
Two other teens were injured. One was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The other suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
The FDNY says heat was an issue and personnel rotations had to be implemented at the scene.
Further details, including the cause of the fire, have not been released at this time.