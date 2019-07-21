



— We’re just days away from a spectacular display in the sky.

Tens of thousands of people are expected at the 37th Annual QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning.

The event features 100 hot air balloons that take off twice a day — once at 6:30 a.m. and then again at 6:30 p.m.

There will be family entertainment and concerts every day. The Beach Boys are headlining Sunday afternoon.

Attendees can also get a ticket to take a hot air balloon ride.

“The balloon ride is really magnificent, especially at the festival because you’re going up with all the other balloons. You’re in the middle of the festival. The hot air balloon ride will fly anywhere from 20 to 45 minutes, but the experience is probably closer to two hours because you go out to where your balloon is. You’re with the crew. You get to see what we call the magic of ballooning,” Rush Mensch, the event’s media director, said.

The festival will take place from July 26-28 at Solberg Airport in Readington Township, New Jersey.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit balloonfestival.com.