NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are trying to track down a man accused of hitting another man in the head with a folding chair.
The attack happened around 9 a.m. on July 5 in the East Bronx.
Police said the 56-year-old victim was speaking with someone when the suspect walked up and threw a folding chair, hitting the man in the head.
He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The suspect took off in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.