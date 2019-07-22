Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man was stabbed to death this morning in the Bronx.
The 52-year-old victim was found around 6 a.m. on Bronx Boulevard near Shoelace Park in the Wakefield section.
Police said the man had been stabbed in the chest.
He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“Nothing happens over here. The park is across the street, we take our kids to the park,” one resident told CBS2. “So to hear something like that is ridiculous.”
Police have not released a description of the suspect.