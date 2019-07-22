Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Queens woman stared down the barrel of a gun and watched her life flash before her eyes when the suspect’s pistol jammed.
In a surveillance video, a masked man walked up to the 45-year-old woman on 109th Street in Ozone Park and tried to fire several times before running off.
Neighbors say they saw him walking up and down the block before the incident.
The woman, who says the man was a stranger, even offered to give him her purse, but the man seemed like his only intent was to shoot.
A surveillance camera a block away was able to capture a better image of the suspect.
