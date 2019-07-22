



Longtime Manhattan district attorney Robert Morgenthau has died at the age of 99.

From mafia figures to “Subway Vigilante” Bernhard Goetz, Morgenthau prosecuted many high-profile cases during his 35 years in office.

The veteran prosecutor and philanthropist leaves behind a long legacy of public service, especially in the city where he was born and bred, New York.

The 99-year-old was Manhattan’s longest serving district attorney, starting in 1974 and retiring and 2009. He spent more than three decades jailing criminals from mob kingpins to drug-dealing killers.

Prior to that, Morgenthau served as U.S. attorney for New York’s Southern District during the Kennedy and Johnson administrations.

His distinguished career included countless convictions and high-profile cases, including Goetz and John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman. He also developed a reputation for going after white-collar criminals.

A reputation so strong he became the inspiration for the character Adam Schiff, played by Steven Hill, on the television series “Law and Order.”

“Robert Morgenthau, who died Sunday at 99, was the most innovative prosecutor in NYC history. No one did more over a lifetime to serve the public. His vigorous prosecutions helped push the murder rate down 90% during his 35 years in office, which made our great city safer for all,” Police Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted overnight.

Morgenthau was also a family man. He lost his first wife to cancer in 1972. He leaves behind seven children and his wife, Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Lucinda Franks.

The pair joined CBS New York back in 2014 to talk about her book, “Timeless Love Morgenthau and Me,” which gave a new perspective on the man she knew differently than the public.

“He is known as a stern, tough prosecutor. I wanted him to have a whole image. I wanted people to know his foibles, his strengths, his goofiness, his singing – everything he does at home that make him a real person,” Franks said at the time.

He was asked whether he missed being district attorney, but it’s widely known his work never stopped there.

“I’ve got a full plate and I never look back,” he replied.

“I think my husband is one of the great men of our time,” said Franks.

Morgenthau’s wife said he died at Lenox Hill Hospital after a short illness Sunday, just 10 days before his 100th birthday.