CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bill de Blasio, Campaign 2020, Democratic Presidential Debate, Local TV, New York, politics


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio says he made the cut for the next round of Democratic presidential debates.

“It’s official — I’ve made it to the next debate!” he tweeted Sunday.

Two debates will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday in Detroit.

MORE: Who Are The Democratic Candidates For President?

The mayor joins 19 other candidates, including New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

Comments

Leave a Reply