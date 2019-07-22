Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio says he made the cut for the next round of Democratic presidential debates.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio says he made the cut for the next round of Democratic presidential debates.
“It’s official — I’ve made it to the next debate!” he tweeted Sunday.
It's official — I've made it to the next debate! And I want you to join me: https://t.co/ZpUiCMmx1w
No contribution necessary. Read the rest of the rules here: https://t.co/KGULLTpHwX pic.twitter.com/9NmSu5GNJa
— Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) July 21, 2019
Two debates will take place next Tuesday and Wednesday in Detroit.
MORE: Who Are The Democratic Candidates For President?
The mayor joins 19 other candidates, including New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.