



– Intense storms started rumbling through our area Monday evening.

A flash flood warning was in effect parts of our area until 8:45 p.m. Click here to check current alerts and details.

A downed tree near Yonkers delayed service on the Hudson Line of the Metro-North Railroad.

Photos and videos posted to social media showed large pieces of hail crashing down in New Jersey.

“This is crazy. These hailstones are bigger than a quarter,” said Oakland, N.J. resident Brendan O’Neill.

A flash flood watch was in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday for portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York.

In Brooklyn, an intense downpour, wind and thunder set off some car alarms.

