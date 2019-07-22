Comments
SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Spring Valley High School was on lockdown, earlier today, after a man inside the school sprayed people with an unknown substance.
The lockdown has been lifted.
Police say a parent of child who attends a summer camp at the school sprayed two faculty members with some type of chemical agent, just before 9 a.m.
Those workers were treated for the exposure, and are expected to be okay.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing and police are looking for the man they say was responsible.
