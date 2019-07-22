NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A home that has stood for more than a century is descending into the East River in Throgs Neck.

Neighbors tell CBS2’s Lisa Rozner this is the latest in a host of problems that have been plaguing the neighborhood for years.

Rotting pilings are holding up the three-story home, which was built in the early 1900s.

Severed wooden supports look more like a dangerous game of Jenga and the home is tilting forward.

“I would call it more than an eyesore,” neighbor Angela D’Onofrio said.

The Department of Buildings says the pilings and structural beams have failed and the back of the home has partially collapsed.

Neighbors of 2706 Schurz Avenue say they warned the owners decades ago.

“The stilts, they were getting a little worn out,” neighbor Jackie D’Onofrio said.

“The pilings were very thin and they needed to be reinforced, and he said, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna do it,'” Angela D’Onofrio said.

Sunday, the DOB evacuated two renters and at least 20 cats that were living in the home.

Some neighbors complained there were often strangers coming and going. One woman says she spoke with a man who had been living on the second floor for the past four years.

“He didn’t know anything about it … but he noticed the house, for the past two days, it was sinking in,” she said.

City records indicate at least two violations were issued since October related to the home being in disrepair.

Real estate web sites Zillow and Trulia show the owners, who neighbors say are three brothers, have tried to sell several times in the last six years, at one point asking for $950,000.

“Nobody bought it because every time they came to see it, they notice, it was something wrong with the house,” one woman said.

CBS2 tried to speak with the people who appear to own the property, but all they did was ask for privacy.

“There was never real ownership of the property,” Angela D’Onofrio said.

For a home that’s been advertised for its tranquility, neighbors hope this is the start of a more peaceful chapter.

The DOB says the owners have hired a contractor to do the demolition work that has been ordered. A violation was also issued that carries a fine of up to $25,000.