



— An alligator was captured in Staten Island on Tuesday, just days after a baby gator was found in a Long Island pool.

The NYPD says two officers were sent to a wooded area at Cranford Avenue and Park Street for a report that an alligator had been found.

The reptile was safely removed and taken to the Brooklyn Animal Care Shelter.

Officer Caldararo and Officer Reyes responded to a call of a found alligator in the wooded area of Cranford Avenue & Park Street. The alligator was safely removed and brought to the Brooklyn Animal Care Shelter @NYCACC! pic.twitter.com/k8OR4SmhHj — NYPD 122nd Precinct (@NYPD122Pct) July 24, 2019

The Animal Care Center says it’s a American alligator.

Over the weekend, a Long Island family found a small, baby alligator in their swimming pool.

The family said they have no idea how or why the gator ended up in their yard. They called the SPCA, and officers arrived to take the reptile off their hands. They expect to send it to a preserve.

According to New York state environmental conservation law, owning alligators as pets is illegal, except for in cases of research, exhibition or educational purposes. Even in those cases, it is only permissible with a Department of Environmental Conservation license.