NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – He’s no Prince Charming.
The NYPD said a would-be Romeo tried to approach a woman in the Mt. Eden section early in the morning of June 24.
After she refused his advances, he punched her in the face and stole her phone, police said.
The woman suffered pain and redness but is otherwise OK, police said.
