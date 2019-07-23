



Two cyclists have been killed in a pair of traffic accidents in New York City Tuesday.

The deaths bring the number of people killed while riding a bike to 17 this year. There were only 10 cyclists killed in traffic in all of 2018.

The NYPD says the first biker was struck around noon on Staten Island.

Investigators say 17-year-old Alex Cordero was killed while going through the intersection of Castleton Avenue and Clove Road. Cordero was reportedly traveling west on Castleton and was hit by a tow truck headed south on Clove Rd.

The 38-year-old driver stayed at the scene and the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is still investigating what caused the crash.

In Brooklyn, a 58-year-old man was killed after colliding with a box truck near McGuinness Boulevard and Norman Avenue.

Police say that biker and the truck were both traveling south on McGuinness when the cyclist somehow made contact with the truck just before 4 p.m.

The man was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are still looking into both accidents but no arrests have been made.