



— There have been more debris dangers from elevated Metropolitan Transportation Authority subway tracks.

Another car in Queens was recently damaged by falling metal. It happened as the agency announced a plan to keep people safe, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Tuesday.

Just hours after the MTA announced plans to install netting under tracks, another piece of metal fell and dented Howard Feigenbaum’s car.

“It could have killed somebody,” Feigenbaum said. “It was quite a shot when it hit the car. It made a really loud bang.”

MORE: MTA Announces Plans To Install Netting To Catch Falling Debris On The No. 7 Line In Woodside, Queens

Feigenbaum and his wife were stopped underneath the 207th Street station by 10th Avenue in the Inwood section of Manhattan. His traumatic encounter mirrors those of others who have nearly been crushed or killed by falling debris from elevated platforms.

After months of denying problems, MTA officials finally announced a plan Monday to fix four locations.

“We will be installing this netting to do an active trial to see how it copes and what reaction we get,” NYC Transit President Andy Byford said.

The netting will be placed under portions of four tracks in Manhattan and Queens. City Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer said it’s a good first step, but added there are so many other areas in jeopardy.

“There are plenty of places where debris has fallen where they do not know exactly why this continues to happen,” Van Bramer said, “and that is most concerning because if they don’t know why it is falling, then they can’t fix it.”

MORE: Woodside, Queens Residents Turn Up Heat On MTA After Second Case Of Falling Debris On 7 Line

The MTA said it selected the locations based on deterioration and old age. Officials said if this pilot program is successful, they can expand. But commuters said more needs to be done now.

“Any time there is work on a track, there should be netting underneath it, even when they aren’t there working, because who knows what is going to be loose,” Feigenbaum said.

The MTA said it will continue conducting regular track inspection weekly, in the hope of finding the root of the problem of why debris keeps on falling.

The netting is designed to capture items as small as a three-quarter inch bolt, while still allowing for visual inspections.