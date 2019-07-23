



— A Hindu priest was assaulted recently just blocks away from his temple and community members are calling what happened to him was a hate crime.

CBSN New York’s Hazel Sanchez on Tuesday was outside the Hindu temple in Glen Oaks, Queens, where Swami Ji Harish Chander Puri serves. He was just two blocks away when he was attacked by a stranger.

New York Attorney General Letitia James and several local leaders denounced the assault. Puri, 62, stood outside Shiv Shakti Peeth Temple, his wounds on his head still healing from what he said was an unprovoked attack.

On Thursday morning, he was wearing full religious garb as he went for a walk near the temple. He told police a man he’d never seen before approached him saying he didn’t want him in the neighborhood. Then the man beat him with an umbrella and punched him.

“They hit me… sidewalk. And after they beat me… after all bleeding inside mouth nose,” Puri said.

Police were able to arrest a 52-year-old suspect a short time later. So far, police are not calling the assault a hate crime, but Attorney General James said she sees it differently.

“It’s clear to me that this should be treated as a hate crime, so I’m urging NYPD to investigate it as such,” James said. “To the individuals who may have witnessed it, I urge them to come forward.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement he is “disgusted by the attack,” adding, “Violence of any kind toward others based on their faith or race is offensive to all New Yorkers and repugnant to our values. These hate-fueled acts are meant to incite fear and division within our communities, and we must stand together and disavow this behavior immediately.”

The governor said he is directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the NYPD with its investigation.

“Acts like this are not just disgusting — they are illegal, and we will never allow hate and discrimination to divide us in New York,” Cuomo said.

Swami Ji Puri is recovering well. Despite the violent ordeal, he said he is not angry and he forgives his attacker.