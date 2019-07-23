



— A palatial home about 10 miles from Manhattan has a link to royalty — both aristocratic and the Hollywood type.

CBSN New York’s Natalie Duddridge got a look inside to see how they lived for for this week’s Living Large.

The Gloria Crest Estate, nestled on about five acres, is one of Englewood’s most exclusive properties, according to Michelle Pais Of Signature Realty NJ.

And what a property it is — multiple terraces, a stocked pond, and lush landscaping are all anchored by a 24,000 square-foot home. Pais invited Duddridge inside for the tour.

“This home was built in 1926 by an heir to the Polish monarchy,” Pais said.

The family crest still hangs in the estate. Hollywood icon Gloria Swanson was also said to have lived in the home as a young actress. It’s easy to picture her in this grand entryway, sweeping down the staircase, which is illuminated by an opulent chandelier.

“This is a home made for royalty. Even if you are not a film star, living here you will definitely feel like one,” Pais said.

There’s a massive formal living room on the main floor, with a beautifully detailed fireplace as a focal point.

“This was hand carved from limestone,” Pais said.

A more casual sitting room with old-style glam is just off to the side.

“The banquet-sized dining room is perfect for entertaining at a grand scale,” Pais said.

Adding to the elegance are 15-foot beamed ceilings. The kitchen is just as impressive.

“This is actually a stained-glass ceiling imported from a castle in Ireland,” Pais said.

The home was recently renovated and is now flooded with sunlight. It has eight bedrooms, but one in particular is the showstopper.

“The master bedroom suite occupies an entire wing and is equipped with three rooms,” Pais said.

High ceilings don’t diminish the dreamy feel in here. An ornate spiral stairs lead to a private office.

“The spa-like master bathroom is covered in marble and has access to both his and her dressing room,” Pais said.

And there’s more entertaining luxe in the home, with a billiard room and a speakeasy. But it’s the lavish theater that is the true throwback to the glory days of Hollywood.

To live large at the Gloria Crest Estate in Englewood will cost you $9.9 million.

The home has seen a number of price reductions as it has been on and off the market over the years. At one time, it was the most expensive home in New Jersey, with a $40 million price tag.