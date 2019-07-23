Menu
NYPD Chief Says Officers Soaked With Buckets Of Water Should've Been Tougher On Suspects
The officers remained calm while being pelted with buckets of water, but was that the right reaction? It depends who you ask.
Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller Set To Testify Today On Capitol Hill
The former special counsel will face questions about his nearly two-year investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
Gator In Swimming Pool
The Barons of Bayport were all prepared to cool off with a dip in their pool on Saturday, but before they could they had to contend with a small swimming intruder.
Weather
New York Weather: Nice Wednesday
CBS2's John Marshall has the latest weather forecast.
1 hour ago
New York Weather: CBS2 7/23 Nightly Forecast at 11PM
CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for July 23 at 11 p.m.
7 hours ago
Hicks Makes Catch Of The Year, Yankees Outlast Twins In Classic Slugfest
"That's one of those games that, for being late July, we'll probably be talking about for a long time," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
Cano's 3-Homer Night Leads Mets Over Padres
The 36-year-old Canó drove in all five runs and went 4-for-4. Vargas pitched one-hit ball for six shutout innings, possibly enhancing his trade value.
Cafes In New York City: 4 New Spots To Try
Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're on the hunt for a cafe in New York City.
NYC Restaurant Week Kicks Off Monday With Discounted Dishes
Starting Monday, you can try out some of the best eateries this culinary capital has to offer at a discounted price.
Thousands Expected To Attend QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning
The event features 100 hot air balloons that take off twice a day.
Furry Friend Finder: Karrie & Millie Searching For Their Forever Homes
Karrie is a 10-month-old, 7-pound miniature poodle puppy, and Millie is a 3-month-old, 7-pound Cavapoo.
Marcum Workplace Challenge Expected To Hit $1 Million Mark At 14th Annual Fundraiser
Companies, workers and runners will descend on Jones Beach State Park for the Marcum Workplace Challenge on July 30.
CURLFEST Celebrates Natural Hair Movement & Black Beauty
The event is a celebration of kinks, curls, coils and everything representing black beauty.
How To Get Over Your Fear of Flying
Dr. Sanam Hafeez, a New York City-based neuropsychologist, has some tips on how to conquer your fear of flying.
Longtime Manhattan DA Morgenthau’s Visitation Set For Tonight, Funeral Tomorrow
July 23, 2019 at 11:51 pm
