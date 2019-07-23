



Mets great Dwight “Doc” Gooden was arrested Monday in New Jersey, his second arrest this summer.

It happened just after 11 p.m. near Ferry and Vincent streets in Newark.

According to public safety officials, Newark Police officers spotted Gooden, 54, driving the wrong way down a one-way street and pulled him over.

Gooden was arrested and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Officials say Gooden has been charged with driving while intoxicated.

In early June, Gooden was pulled over for driving too slowly on a New Jersey highway and failing to maintain his lane. Gooden was allegedly in possession of two small bags of suspected cocaine at the time.

He was charged with third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being under the influence while driving in that incident.

“It’s sad to see the continued problems of this former Mets’ star but it’s an example of the persistent scourge of drugs and alcohol in this country and the stranglehold they have on addicts,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release Tuesday.

Gooden, who played for the New York Mets from 1984 to 1994 and then with the New York Yankees, was selected for four All-Star Games.

In 2017 Gooden was given a key to the city 31 years after the team’s thrilling World Series win over the Boston Red Sox.

His decades-long struggle with addiction destroyed his stellar career however. The New York star infamously missed the 1986 World Series parade because he was getting high.

He was suspended from baseball for most of the 1994 season and all of 1995 after testing positive for cocaine.

Darryl Strawberry has said publicly Gooden has a cocaine problem and that he fears for his former teammate’s life. Gooden has responded by saying he’s fine and that his friendship with Strawberry is now over.