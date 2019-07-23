Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a woman they say shoved a man off an MTA bus.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying a woman they say shoved a man off an MTA bus.
It happened at 12:45 p.m. on a Bx 2 bus at East 149th Street near Third Avenue in the South Bronx.
The woman and a 71-year-old man got into some kind of dispute which ended when the woman pushed him off the bus, according to police.
The man fell and hurt his elbow. The woman ran off.
Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.