NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New surveillance video shows the man police are searching for after an attempted shooting in Queens.

Police said the suspect pointed a gun at a 45-year-old woman outside her Ozone Park home and pulled the trigger.

The gun apparently jammed, and the man ran off.

A Queens woman stared down the barrel of a gun and watched her life flash before her eyes when the suspect’s pistol jammed. (credit: NYPD)

It happened around 6:40 p.m. Friday on 109th Street.

Police believe it was a random attack.

The newly released surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a different set of clothes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.

