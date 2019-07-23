Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New surveillance video shows the man police are searching for after an attempted shooting in Queens.
Police said the suspect pointed a gun at a 45-year-old woman outside her Ozone Park home and pulled the trigger.
The gun apparently jammed, and the man ran off.
It happened around 6:40 p.m. Friday on 109th Street.
Police believe it was a random attack.
The newly released surveillance video shows the suspect wearing a different set of clothes.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.