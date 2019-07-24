



A 13-year-old girl has been shot in what police believe may be yet another stray bullet shooting in New York City.

Authorities tell CBS2 the teen was struck in the shoulder while sitting on a park bench in St. Andrew’s Playground in Brooklyn just before 8 p.m.

The victim was rushed to Kings County Hospital, but her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators are now looking at whether the girl has joined nearly a dozen other New Yorkers since June to be struck by a stray bullet.

It is unclear at this time whether the teen was the intended target.

Wednesday night’s shooting is also the latest eruption of violence in the Bedford-Stuyvesant park.

On Memorial Day, a 16-year-old boy was injured during a triple shooting inside the park. That incident was part of a bloody day across Brooklyn that saw seven people injured in three separate shootings.

