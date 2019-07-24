Comments
LYNDHURST, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The American Dream mall and entertainment complex at the Meadowlands is hosting a job fair today and tomorrow.
LYNDHURST, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The American Dream mall and entertainment complex at the Meadowlands is hosting a job fair today and tomorrow.
The event is being held at Bergen Community College in Lyndhurst.
American Dream is looking to hire 1,200 workers before its grand opening on October 25.
Available positions include lifeguards for the water park, ride operators, cashiers and security guards, along with jobs in engineering and maintenance.
DreamWorks Water Park & Nickelodeon Universe Theme Park
- Lifeguards (paid certification training provided)
- Ride Operators, Ropes Course Operators
- Guest Services Representatives
- Ride Maintenance Supervisors & Technicians
- Admissions Representatives, Cashiers
- Team Leads in all areas
- Water Park Supervisors & Trainers
- Water Park Maintenance Supervisor
Engineering & Maintenance
- Interior Maintenance
- HVAC, all skill levels
- Electricians, all skill levels
- Plumbers, all skill levels
- Custodians
- Waste & Recycling
Security
- Patrol Officers
- Bike Patrol Officers
- Dispatch Officers
- Youth Liaison Officers
Parking & Traffic
- Parking Attendance
- Exterior Maintenance Technicians
American Dream is being developed by Triple Five, the company behind Minnesota’s famed Mall of America.