



A cyclist is critically injured after being struck by an SUV overnight in Queens.

This comes just hours after two other bikers were killed in separate incidents Tuesday.

So far, 17 cyclists have been killed this year. That’s compared to 10 in all of last year.

Police say the latest crash happened just hours after the victim celebrated his 28th birthday.

He was riding his bike around 1 a.m. near a crosswalk at Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard when he was hit. It’s not clear who had the green light, but the SUV driver stayed on the scene.

The victim was rushed to Jamaica Hospital with severe head trauma.

Two other cyclists were killed Tuesday – one on Staten Island and another in Brooklyn.

In the first incident, a 17-year-old boy was riding with his brother around noon when his bike collided with a tow truck at the intersection of Castleton Avenue and Clove Road in West Brighton. Police said it appears the truck had the green light, and the driver stayed on the scene.

Then in Greenpoint, a 58-year-old man was killed in a crash with a box truck on McGuinness Avenue. That driver also stayed on the scene.

The deaths came on the same day the New York City Council passed a new bill in an attempt to make streets safer.

The legislation allows cyclists to follow pedestrian “walk” signals at certain intersections where pedestrians get a head start to cross before traffic gets the green light. However, cyclists would still be required to yield to pedestrians in the crosswalk.

The bill now heads to Mayor Bill de Blasio for his signature. He’s been a huge proponent of keeping the streets safe with his “Vision Zero” initiative.