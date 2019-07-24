Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey officials are warning people to not even touch the water on at least two popular swimming sites, Lake Hopatcong and Greenwood Lake.
Dr. Angela Cristini, a professor of biology at Ramapo College, talks with CBSN New York’s Hazel Sanchez on the rise of algae blooms keeping swimmers out of the water.
Contact with the water can lead to a range of health issues, from rashes to flu-like symptoms.
Often referred to as blue-green algae, cyanobacteria are not true algae but are capable of excessive growth through photosynthesis.
Cyanobacteria blooms are usually a bright green, but can also appear as spilled paint, “pea soup,” or as having a thick coating or “mat” on the surface.