



— Fabulous at 50.

Your eyes may not believe it, but Jennifer Lopez celebrated a milestone birthday on Wednesday.

The international superstar’s life seems to get bigger and better with age, but how attainable is it for the rest of us? CBS2’s Christina Fan hit the streets to find out how much work it takes.

Any time J-Lo pops up on television, it’s hard not to gasp at her age. Just ask everyday New Yorkers.

“Probably 35, maybe?” one person said when asked how old Lopez looks.

“I’m 57, but she has the body of 20 or 25,” another said.

“Have you ever heard the portrait of Dorian Gray? I’m pretty sure she’s got one like that,” another said.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez Through The Years

The world class entertainer turned 50 on Wednesday, but still looks as glowing and healthy as she did years ago. Her birthday has fans rethinking what it means to be 50.

“I imagine she puts in a ton of work,” one person said.

“Money, a lot of sleep. I read once that she sleeps eight hours every night,” another person said.

MORE: Former Yankee Alex Rodriguez Proposes To Pop Superstar, Actress Jennifer Lopez

Personal trainers say a lot of people go to the gym with pictures of Lopez, asking to look like her. They say it’s possible. It just takes a lot of perseverance.

“She’s using weight training, but she’s not using loads heavy enough to get bulky, and her diet is very clean so she ends up losing a lot of weight and keeping a very thin physique,” said Mitchel Reynolds of Focus Integrated Fitness.

“I’m here doing it, so I think it’s worth it. Good for her,” another person said.

MORE: Former Yankee Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Tout 10-Day Diet Without Sugar, Carbs

The actress and singer obviously has a lot of help, from having a personal chef, to a personal trainer, and a fiance in baseball legend Alex Rodriguez who is the perfect workout partner.

But even so, pop culture expert Brian Balthazar said there’s ways we can emulate.

“I think there is this mindset, ‘Oh, we stop looking good in our 40s and 50s,’ and that is simply not true. Look at J-lo. She is showing us all how fabulous you can be at any age,” Balthazar said.

She’s redefining what it means to be in your prime.