BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A real estate mogul is accused of driving while impaired and crashing into a car, injuring a mother and child.

That woman and her toddler son were still in the hospital Wednesday and the realtor who’s accused of hitting them has been arrested before, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

Robert Futterman, 60, a Manhattan mogul, is seen on video trying to walk a straight line on Bridgehampton’s Montauk Highway on Tuesday.

“The woman was pinned in the car. The door was crushed in such a way that her feet, her legs were pinned to center console,” good Samaritan Richard Pintauro told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

The judge admonished the former tycoon and called him a danger to the community, following a series of arrests in the Hamptons over the years for drugged driving and another just last week for boating while intoxicated.

“I don’t know what the drugs were. They said he had on him, but obviously he has a history of a problem,” witness Steve Lobosco said. “So, I don’t know why his license was still intact.”

Witnesses ran from a service station to help and many recognized Futterman as a major real estate executive. He was ousted from his multi-million dollar company in May. He has been cited in the past for driving without an interlock device in his car.

“This is a repeat offender, unfortunately, somebody who has apparently not learned his lesson,” Southampton Police Chief Steven Skrynecki said. “A woman and child had to be airlifted to the hospital.”

Futterman’s attorney said his client entered a not guilty plea and posted $60,000 cash bail. He said Futterman is pleased there were no serious physical injuries, but when McLogan called Stony Brook University Hospital to check on the mom’s condition she was told the woman was in the critical care section of the emergency room.”

“I’m very sad about it. It was just a matter of time before it could happen,” one woman said.

Drivers say a drugged or drunk driver would never have time to avoid a collision on busy Montauk Highway, risking innocent lives.

The judge required Futterman to wear a GPS monitor because prosecutors said he continues to ignore driving laws.