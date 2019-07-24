NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The West Nile virus has been detected in New York City.
The city health department is warning that mosquitoes have been found carrying the illness for the first time this season.
Health officials say the infected mosquitoes have been found in Brooklyn, Staten Island, and Queens.
No human cases have been reported, but officials are urging people to use insect repellent.
They added that New Yorkers should put screens on windows and dump out any standing water. The city is also taking action by adding more mosquito monitoring traps.
While 80 percent of the people infected suffer no symptoms, those who do commonly report headaches, fevers, muscle aches, and extreme fatigue.
Adults 50 years or older or people with weakened immune systems are at risk to changes in mental status, muscle weakness, and potentially fatal infections to the brain and spinal cord.