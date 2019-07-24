HOWELL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Power outages are still a big issue, as many are still cleaning up after Monday’s storms.
Con Ed reporting 390 customers are still without power, and there are sporadic outages on Long Island, and in Rockland and Orange counties.
More than 13,000 PSE&G customers still affected by outages, and JCP&L says more than 53,000 customers are without power, mainly in Monmouth and Ocean counties.
The violent storms toppling trees, many of them falling on power lines causing the outages.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is toured a JCP&L staging area in Monmouth this morning to assess the damage.
“This was a really bad storm and it was very specific, and it was very deep and intense where it hit,” said Murphy. “As I say Monmouth got hit the hardest, Ocean and Burlington got hit very hard, and to some extent Camden and Mercer.”
The governor says he understands the frustration and hopes to have power restored to everyone by week’s end.