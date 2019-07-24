



New York’s finest were drenched and disrespected on the job.

Now, the NYPD has released photos of three men wanted for throwing water on police officers Sunday in Harlem.

The officers remained calm while being pelted with buckets of water, but was that the right reaction? It depends who you ask.

Videos of the incident have gone viral, with even Vice President Mike Pence weighing in.

This conduct is disgraceful. President @realDonaldTrump and I will ALWAYS stand with the brave men & women of our law enforcement who serve on the thin blue line everyday. #StandWithNYPD https://t.co/VLIMnUGWDX — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 23, 2019

Three officers were soaked while making an arrest at Seventh Avenue and 116th Street. A bucket was even thrown at one officer, hitting him in the head.

There was a similar scene when officers responded to a disturbance call in Brooklyn.

In each case, the officers walked away soaking wet while being mocked by onlookers. Their decisions may have deescalated the situations but are now the subject of intense criticism from top brass in the department.

“Any cop who thinks that that’s alright, that they can walk away from something like that, maybe should reconsider whether or not this is the profession for them,” Chief of Department Terence Monahan told officers.

These are the individuals who are WANTED for assaulting our officers in #Harlem while they were making an arrest. Every New Yorker should be disgusted by the suspects’ illegal behavior. If you know who or where they are, call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. https://t.co/q5FdIatU2l pic.twitter.com/mXQiLklHmi — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) July 23, 2019

A handful of City Council members showed their support Tuesday for officers, then pointed the finger at the mayor.

“He and his dangerous rhetoric is to blame for some of these antics, literately antics on the subways and in the streets of New York City,” Councilmember Eric Ulrich said.

Former Mayor Rudy Giuliani agreed.

“It wouldn’t happen if we didn’t have a progressive, retrogressive, completely lazy mayor in New York City who is absolutely destroying the quality of life in this city,” he said Tuesday.

This disrespect for the uniform in NYC is result of a Democrat-Progressive (Retrogressive)-Socialist Mayor. This is what happens with knee-jerk disrespect for police. It will only get worse until these Left wing idiots are defeated. — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) July 23, 2019

Mayor Bill de Blasio fired back in a tweet, saying, “When you disrespect our NYPD officers, you disrespect ALL New Yorkers. We don’t tolerate that in our city. The truth is crime’s NEVER been lower in New York City and that’s because we’re bridging the divide between police and communities — a divide Rudy Giuliani helped create.”

When you disrespect our NYPD officers, you disrespect ALL New Yorkers. We don't tolerate that in our city. The truth is crime's NEVER been lower in New York City and that's because we're bridging the divide between police and communities — a divide @RudyGiuliani helped create. https://t.co/A303mUWl8Q — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 23, 2019

Police Commissioner James O’Neill was not critical of the officers, tweeting, “NYPD police officers courageously face unknown & sometimes hostile circumstances each time they answer a call. Still, professional & composed, they carry out their vital work. As a city & a PD, we’ll never accept such disrespect.”

NYPD police officers courageously face unknown & sometimes hostile circumstances each time they answer a call. Still, professional & composed, they carry out their vital work. As a city & a PD, we’ll never accept such disrespect. https://t.co/HBBwajRmTJ — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) July 23, 2019

In a memo, the NYPD instructed officers to make an arrest if something like that ever happens again.