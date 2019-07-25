



There’s been yet another person hit by a stray bullet in New York City.

This latest victim is now the 14th reported person to be unintentionally shot since the beginning of June.

The NYPD says a 51-year-old man was playing dominoes around 8 p.m. Thursday in the Bronx, when two gunmen began shooting at each other on Sherman Avenue.

The victim was hit in the torso, but is expected to survive.

So far no arrests have been made in the case.

The 51-year-old joins a disturbing trend that continues to plague the five boroughs; injuring several children, paralyzing one boy, and killing a man walking his dog:

Anyone with any information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.