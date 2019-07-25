NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s been yet another person hit by a stray bullet in New York City.
This latest victim is now the 14th reported person to be unintentionally shot since the beginning of June.
The NYPD says a 51-year-old man was playing dominoes around 8 p.m. Thursday in the Bronx, when two gunmen began shooting at each other on Sherman Avenue.
The victim was hit in the torso, but is expected to survive.
So far no arrests have been made in the case.
The 51-year-old joins a disturbing trend that continues to plague the five boroughs; injuring several children, paralyzing one boy, and killing a man walking his dog:
- June 4 – A 15-year-old girl was shot in thigh while sitting on a bench on a basketball court in Bushwick, Brooklyn.
- June 5 – A seven-year-old Bronx boy was shot in the leg while walking home from school with his grandmother.
- June 5 – Two elderly women were shot while sitting in their Queens home.
- June 7 – An East Harlem woman was shot in arm at 102nd Street and Madison Ave.
- June 10 – A man is shot and killed while his walking dog in Hamilton Heights.
- June 12 – A Bronx woman was shot in the arm while walking to work on Williamsbridge Road.
- June 20 – An 11-year-old boy and 31-year-old man were shot on a sidewalk in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. The boy could be paralyzed.
- June 21 – A man, 20, was shot in the neck while sitting in a car in East New York, Brooklyn.
- June 23 – Two men and a woman were shot in the Bronx. At least one was an innocent bystander.
- July 13 – A woman, 76, was grazed in the neck while sitting in a car in Queens.
- July 13 – A woman, 67, was shot in the leg inside the lobby of the George Washington Houses in East Harlem.
- July 21 – An 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg outside an East Harlem deli.
- July 24 – A 13-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder while sitting on a playground bench in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn.
